Left Menu

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

The counting of votes will be done on December 7.The excise department has announced that December 7 will also be observed as a dry day.In a notification, Delhi Commissioner Excise Krishna Mohan Uppu on Wednesday said that in pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that December 2 to December 4 and December 7 will be observed as Dry Days.Dry days are days when the government prohibits the sale of alcohol in shops, clubs, bars, etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 12:15 IST
Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi will observe dry days from Friday to Sunday during which the sale of alcohol will be prohibited due to the MCD elections, the city excise department has announced.

The election of 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the national capital is on Sunday. The counting of votes will be done on December 7.

The excise department has announced that December 7 will also be observed as a dry day.

In a notification, Delhi Commissioner (Excise) Krishna Mohan Uppu on Wednesday said that in pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that December 2 to December 4 and December 7 will be observed as ''Dry Days''.

Dry days are days when the government prohibits the sale of alcohol in shops, clubs, bars, etc. on a specific day ''From 17:30 Hours of December 2, 2022 (Friday) to December 4, 2022, up to 17:30 Hours (Sunday), the above shall be observed as 'Dry Days' in addition to the Dry Days,'' the notification said.

Also, ''from 00:00 Hours to 24:00 Hours on December 7, 2022 (Wednesday) (date of counting of votes), will also be observed as a dry day,'' the notification added.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The polls are largely being seen as a contest between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022