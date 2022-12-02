Two-yr-old child crushed to death in Haryana's Ambala
Her son came under the truck, said police, The woman, identified as Somvati, was a resident of Gobindgarh in Punjab and had come to Ambala city to see a doctor.
PTI | Ambala | Updated: 02-12-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 19:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A two-year-old child was crushed to death by a truck here, said police on Friday. The incident took place when the mother of the child was alighting from a bus at Kalka chowk carrying her son in her arms.
As soon as she got down, she was hit by a truck coming from behind and was thrown off to the other side of the road. Her son came under the truck, said police, The woman, identified as Somvati, was a resident of Gobindgarh in Punjab and had come to Ambala city to see a doctor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Ambala city
- Kalka
- Gobindgarh
- Somvati
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjabi singer Saleem lauds AAP govt for banning songs glorifying gun-culture
Veteran Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur dies in Ludhiana
Reports of threats to Imran Khan's life received before the attack: Pakistan's Punjab HM Omar Sarfaraz Cheema
NHRC notice to Punjab govt over no access to proper educational facilities in Kaluwara village
Pak’s Punjab government bans Joyland movie after receiving complaints of promoting homosexuality