Mayoral seats of Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur kept out of reserved list for urban body polls in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 21:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mayoral seats of eight municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, have been kept out of a provisional list of reserved posts in the upcoming urban body elections.

The mayoral posts for Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Kanpur and Shahjahanpur municipal corporations have also been provisionally kept unreserved, Urban Development Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma told reporters here.

Speaking to reporters about the provisional list of reserved seats for mayors of 17 municipal corporations, chairpersons of 200 municipal councils and 545 nagar panchayats in the three-tier urban body elections, Sharma said suggestions/objections had been invited within seven days and the final list would be issued two days after receiving those.

Of the two mayoral seats provisionally reserved for scheduled castes in the 17 municipal corporations, one will be for women. Of the four seats reserved for backward classes, two will be for women, he said.

Three seats have been reserved for women in the general category. The mayor's post in Jhansi has been reserved for scheduled castes while that of Agra will be reserved for women from the community. The mayoral seats in Meerut and Prayagraj have been reserved for Other Backward Classes while those in Mathura-Vrindavan and Aligarh for women from the community.

The municipal corporations of Ayodhya, Saharanpur and Moradabad have been reserved for women from the general category.

Among the 200 posts for municipal council chairperson, 27 seats have been reserved for scheduled castes. This includes nine seats for women.

Additionally, 54 seats have been reserved for backward classes. These include 18 for women from the community, Sharma said. He added that 40 seats had been reserved for women from the general category.

The Urban Development minister said of the 545 posts for nagar panchayat chairperson, 73 had been reserved for scheduled castes, including 25 for women from the category. One seat has been reserved for scheduled tribes, he said.

Of the 147 nagar panchayat seats reserved for backward classes, 49 have been reserved for women from the category.

A total 107 seats have been reserved for women while 217 have been kept unreserved, he said.

Sharma said with disposal of the suggestions/objections, the State Election Commission would be given a proposal for the local body elections after December 14.

He said after the consent of the state government, notification for the elections would be issued by the commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

