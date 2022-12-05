Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Hihifo, Tonga - USGS
Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:21 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck in the sea about 108 kilometres (67 miles) northeast of Hihifo, Tonga on Tuesday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 35 km, the USGS said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tonga
- USGS
- United States
Advertisement