Min temp 8 deg C in Delhi, AQI 'very poor'

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, even as the weather office has forecast mainly clear sky later in the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category at 343 at around 9 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

The relative humidity level stood at 90 per cent at 8:30 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and there could be shallow fog on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and the maximum temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius.

