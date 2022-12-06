Left Menu

UP CM Adityanath's 'wedding gift' to Nukush Fatima -- a newly laid road

Please get the road in my locality built so that you and my guests do not have any inconvenience in coming. Two days ago, on the instructions of the chief minister, the municipal corporation cleaned the area and constructed the road in a day, her uncle Jamal Afsal told PTI.The road in Abubakarpur locality in Dhumanganj in Prayagraj was built in 2002.

UP CM Adityanath's 'wedding gift' to Nukush Fatima -- a newly laid road
As Nukush Fatima of Prayagraj readies for her wedding on Wednesday, the virtually non-existent road in front of her house kept her worried. But her last-ditch effort bore fruit and she is elated now as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, responding to her Twitter appeal, got the road built in a day.

Eight days ago, Fatima had tweeted tagging the chief minister: ''There has been no roadwork in my area for the last 15 years. Honourable Chief Minister, I have my wedding on 7th December in which you are cordially invited. Please get the road in my locality built so that you and my guests do not have any inconvenience in coming.'' Two days ago, on the instructions of the chief minister, the municipal corporation cleaned the area and constructed the road in a day, her uncle Jamal Afsal told PTI.

The road in Abubakarpur locality in Dhumanganj in Prayagraj was built in 2002. Some repairs were done 15 years ago and subsequently the road was in a pitiable condition, her uncle said.

There is no such department which was not approached for the construction of the road, but none took any interest in it, he said.

But her tweet and the chief minister's action changed everything, he said, adding it's like a gift.

