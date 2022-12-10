Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines -EMSC
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Mindanao region of the Philippines early Saturday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles), the EMSC said.
