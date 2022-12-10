Left Menu

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines -EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2022 01:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 01:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Mindanao region of the Philippines early Saturday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles), the EMSC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

