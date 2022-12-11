Left Menu

‘Very poor’ air quality in Delhi; minimum temp settles at 8.8 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 10:42 IST
'Very poor' air quality in Delhi; minimum temp settles at 8.8 deg C
Visual from India Gate. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, while air quality was recorded in the ''very poor'' category.

The air quality index was measured at 329, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Relative Humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 88 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies throughout the day.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal. The minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average temperature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

