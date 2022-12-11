Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Nagpur Metro rail project, takes train ride

Before boarding the train, he visited an exhibition on the project at the Zero Mile station. There are 36 stations under Phase-I of the project, which covers a distance of 40 km. Phase-II of the project will be developed at more than Rs 6,700 crore.

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express in Nagpur (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Phase-I of the Nagpur Metro rail project and took a ride in the train.

He also laid the foundation stone of Phase-II of the metro project in the city.

The prime minister took a ride in the metro rail between Zero Mile Freedom Park and Khapri stations. Before boarding the train, he visited an exhibition on the project at the Zero Mile station. There are 36 stations under Phase-I of the project, which covers a distance of 40 km. This project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore, officials said. Phase-II of the project will be developed at more than Rs 6,700 crore. It will have 32 stations and cover a distance of 43.8 km, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

