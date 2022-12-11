India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I scoreboard

Scoreboard of the second women's T20 International between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy c Vaidya b Sharma 25 Beth Mooney not out 82 Tahlia McGrath not out 70 Extras: (LB-5 W-5) 10 Total: (For 1 wicket in 20 overs) 187 Fall of wickets: 1/29 Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-39-0, Anjali Sarvani 4-0-32-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-31- 1, Radha Yadav 4-0-34-0, Meghna Singh 1-0-14-0, Devika Vaidya 3-0-32-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

