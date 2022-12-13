Noida: Pet registration must by Jan 31, 2023, penalty on delay

The Noida authority has made registration of pets mandatory and warned that any delay beyond January 31, 2023 will attract additional penalties.

The annual registration fee per pet has been set at Rs 500, payable in April every year, the authority said as it enforced its new pet policy on Monday. The registrations can be made on the Noida Authority Pet Registration (NAPR) mobile phone app, it said.

The new policy also made sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of pets mandatory. Failure to do so will make the pet's owner liable to a fine of Rs 2,000 per month, according to a statement issued by the authority.

It also states that in the event of any pet injuring a person, its owner will have to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to the victim besides bearing medical treatment expenses. The Noida authority said the policy, which has been drafted after suggestions from resident welfare associations (RWAs), apartment owners associations (AOAs) and the general public, was approved at its 207th board meeting held last month. ''If a pet owner fails to register their pet by January 31, 2023, then a fine of Rs 200 will be levied on the person. If they register their pet by February 28, an additional Rs 200 besides Rs 500 registration fee will have to be paid,'' according to the statement.

''Any delay beyond February 28 will attract a registration fee of Rs 700 besides an additional penalty to be charged at the rate of Rs 10 per day till March 31,'' it said.

Similarly, there are provisions for penalties for delays beyond March 31.

The Noida authority also said it will provide some space to RWAs, AOAs and village residents for construction of shelters for stray dogs, and sick and aggressive street dogs.

For societies and residential sectors, it said dedicated feeding points for strays will be made. The onus of maintenance and management of shelters for strays will be on the local RWAs and AOAs, according to the statement.

The Noida authority also said that it will sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs in the city and it has two specialised agencies and the district hospital on board for the work.

