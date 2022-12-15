Left Menu

UP govt installs 5,000 CCTVs across cities for safety

The exercise has been undertaken to achieve the governments goal of creating safe and smart cities through an Integrated Command and Control Centre ICCC.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-12-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 08:31 IST
UP govt installs 5,000 CCTVs across cities for safety
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has installed about 5,000 CCTVs in 16 cities with a view to ensure people’s safety, officials said here on Thursday. Every intersection, major roads, expressways, railways, and metro stations are covered under these cameras, they said. The exercise has been undertaken to achieve the government's goal of creating safe and smart cities through an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). The Centre – which finds mention in almost every speech of the Chief Minister at ‘Prabuddhjan Sammelans’ (intellectual meets) which have been held across several districts of the state – does not only seek to monitor and regulate traffic but also keep a vigil on other activities on the streets through these CCTVs, they said. ''Our cities are now getting smart as well as safe. Now a criminal or an anti-social element, who harasses our sisters and daughters at one intersection and commits robbery at another, will be caught instantly by the police at the next intersection,'' the CM has been saying in these meetings. The scheme is a joint venture between the Central and state government. The Centre has helped UP install CCTVs in several cities including Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Bareilly, Jhansi, Saharanpur, and Moradabad.

The state government in its turn has provided grants for installation of cameras in Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Firozabad, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur, and Ghaziabad. Cooperation of private companies has also been taken in for the purpose. Under the Smart City Mission, the Urban Development department took over the responsibility of installation of CCTVs, which have been mounted on expressways and on toll plazas by NHAI, by the railways on railway stations, and by the metro administration at metro stations. All these have been linked to the ICCC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022