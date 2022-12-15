RegenOrthoSport introduces concentrated and more pure platelet-rich plasma

RegenOrthoSport, a leading interventional orthopedic medical clinic, recently announced that it has come out with a more concentrated and more pure form of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP). PRP and Platelet Lysate are Platelet procedures that contain healing growth factors from our own blood that promote our body's natural ability to repair itself.

The use of PRP to treat joint, tendon, ligament, and muscle injuries is becoming well known, thanks to exposure from professional athletes. Platelet injections have a stimulating effect on repair cells within the targeted area, making those cells work harder to perform their natural job of healing the body. Like all Regenexx procedures, Regenexx SCP procedures are performed with high-level imaging guidance to ensure the most accurate placements of cells into the desired area. Regenexx Advanced Platelet Procedures are more concentrated and purer than PRP created by automated machines used at most regenerative medicine clinics, increasing its ability to stimulate the body's natural healing response. Platelet procedures are commonly used for soft tissue injuries, mild arthritis, and spine conditions and around nerves. How Regenexx Creates Better Platelet-Rich Plasma Most physicians who provide PRP treatments do not go beyond the limitations of a simple automated machine. If we go by our clinical experience, Regenexx lab processing in each of our doctor's medical practices can accomplish much more than a bedside centrifuge, allowing customized processing to best address a patient's condition.

• A lab can achieve higher concentrations of platelets • A lab technician can customize various types of PRP to address specific needs of a patient • Lab-processing techniques can separate and concentrate the desired components from the whole blood and eliminate the undesirable cells • No other PRP's being offered in the market can achieve the standards or quality required for the patient's needs. 'World's most advanced protocols' 'RegenOrthoSport believes that every ailment is different and requires a different treatment procedure to get the best results. Its research-driven approach makes it stand out which constantly aids in refining its treatment protocols. RegenOrthoSport follows the world's most advanced protocols and the on-site Lab processing techniques provide a wide range of customized treatment plans. Regenexx lab-processing techniques help achieve higher concentrations of cells for effective treatment' — Dr. Venkatesh Movva, MD, Sports Medicine and founder of RegenOrthoSport (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)