Malaysia landslide kills at least eight people -disaster agency
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 08:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 08:08 IST
A landslide in Malaysia on Friday has killed at least eight people and injured seven, the national disaster agency said.
In a message on Twitter, the Malaysian disaster management agency also said 53 people had been rescued after the landslide engulfed a campsite in Selangor state and left dozens trapped.
