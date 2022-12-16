Left Menu

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits Himachal's Kinnaur district

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-12-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:59 IST
Representataive Image Image Credit: ANI
A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.4 shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Friday night, officials said.

The tremors were felt around 10.02 pm and the epicentre of the earthquake was Chango Nichla near Nako in Kinnaur, Special Secretary Disaster Management Sudesh Mokta said.

The depth of the quake was 5 km (31.931 degree north and 78.638 degree east). The tremors lasted a few seconds, forcing people to rush out of their houses.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

