China puts forward new draft of global deal to protect nature

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-12-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
With U.N. negotiations on a new global deal to protect nature in their final 48 hours, China on Sunday released a proposed text that will shape any agreement on conserving the world's wild places and species.

China, which holds the presidency of the Montreal summit, sees the draft text as the best compromise for parties to discuss going forward.

