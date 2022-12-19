Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Pricey 'Avatar' sequel opens shy of forecasts on its box office journey

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

James Cameron's long-awaited "Avatar" sequel fell short of ticket sales forecasts as it swept into theaters over the weekend, though box office experts said it was too soon to judge whether the movie would recoup its massive costs. "Avatar: The Way of Water" racked up roughly $435 million around the globe, distributor Walt Disney Co said, including $134 million in the United States and Canada.

