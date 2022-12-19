G Udaygiri in Odisha shivers at 5 degC

The southern part of Odisha is experiencing chilly weather conditions, with G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district the coldest in the state recording 5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Similiguda in Koraput district followed G Udaygiri at 7 degrees Celsius.

At least 10 places in north and north central Odisha registered temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius lower than normal, while the mercury level touched 13.2 degrees Celsius in Cuttack, 1.1 degrees Celsius lower than normal.

''Dry weather conditions prevailed in Odisha. Dense fog occurred in one or two places in Kandhamal district. Shallow to moderate fog occurred in one or two places in Cuttack and Kalahandi districts,'' the IMD said in a statement.

The weatherman forecast no major change in minimum temperature over the next 4-5 days.

