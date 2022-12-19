Left Menu

Haryana real estate regulator asks Pareena Laxmi Infra to pay delayed possession charges to 51 allottees

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-12-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 21:53 IST
The Gurugram bench of the Haryana real estate regulatory authority (RERA) has asked Pareena Laxmi Infrastructure Private Limited to pay delayed possession charges to 51 allottees of its project after the builder failed to deliver the housing units on time.

The developer has been asked to pay the interest rate well within the time specified in the order issued on December 9.

As per an official statement, the RERA court's order will bring relief to 51 allottees of Pareena Laxmi affordable group housing society located at Sector 99, Gurugram.

A group of 51 allottees of Pareena Laxmi had approached RERA demanding delayed possession charges since the builder failed to deliver the units in specified period of four years from execution of the builder-buyer agreement in 2016.

''The respondent promoter is directed to pay interest at the prescribed rate for every month of delay from the due date of possession till the date of offer of possession to the complainant as per section 19(10) of the Act,'' the order said.

''The arrears of such interest accrued during the delayed period shall be paid by the promoter to the allottees within a period of 90 days from date of this order as per rule 16(2) of the rules,'' the regulator said in its order.

The court also has directed the complainants to pay outstanding dues, if any, after adjustment of interest for the delayed period.

