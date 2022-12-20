Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 117 crore order from DLF

Construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 117.20 crore from DLF Ltd for the construction of a mall in Goa.

The contract amount of Rs 117.20 crore excludes GST and labour cess.

''Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd has been a preferred construction company for leading corporates in India. In line with this thought, DLF entrusted responsibility for their mall project, the company's managing director Rahul Katyal said.

Further, the company said that the order inflow for the current fiscal, along with the existing order book, gives it the confidence to deliver good growth in the coming quarters.

