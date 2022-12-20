Left Menu

Create a separate ministry for pilgrimage sites: VHP to Centre, states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:34 IST
Create a separate ministry for pilgrimage sites: VHP to Centre, states
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@VHPDigital)
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday demanded the creation of a separate ministry for the development of pilgrimage sites across the country.

The affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also demanded such a ministry in every state.

Addressing a press conference, VHP central working president Alok Kumar stressed on the need for creating a new ministry for pilgrimage sites, saying they cannot be developed like tourist destinations as they are ''way different in nature''.

Various pilgrimage sites and tourist destinations are being developed under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD), an umbrella scheme of the Union Tourism Ministry launched by the Narendra Modi government in 2014-2015.

Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme launched in 2014-15, the ministry provides funds to states and Union territories for development of theme-based tourist circuits.

''Religious pilgrimage sites cannot be developed like tourist destinations because they are way different from each other in their nature. Hence, it is our demand that a separate ministry be created for the development of religious pilgrimage sites,'' he told reporters.

Swadesh Darshan is a central sector scheme launched in 2014-15 by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture for the integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits.

The scheme aims to promote, develop and harness the potential of tourism in India.

According to the ministry, the PRASAD scheme focuses on developing and identifying pilgrimage sites across India for enriching the religious tourism experience.

The scheme seeks to integrate pilgrimage destinations in a prioritised, planned and sustainable manner to provide a complete religious tourism experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022