At 5.3 deg C, Delhi records season's coldest morning

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 10:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A shallow layer of fog engulfed parts of Delhi on Friday morning, reducing visibility to 500 metres, as the city recorded the coldest morning of the season with mercury dipping to 5.3 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the primary weather station in the national capital, recorded the minimum temperature at 5.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This is the lowest temperature recorded so far in the season.

The Palam airport logged the lowest visibility level of 200 metres at 5:30 am. Visibility dropped to 500 metres at the Safdarjung airport at 5:30 am, the IMD said.

According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between zero and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense fog, between 201 and 500 metres is moderate fog, and between 501 and 1,000 is shallow fog.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius during the day, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

