Mercury hits 4.2 deg C in Rajasthan's Churu

The mercury was recorded below 10 degrees Celsius at several places in Rajasthan where Churu registered 4.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature in the state, the Meteorological department here said on Friday.

Pilani in Jhunjhunu emerged as the second coldest place in the state on Thursday night, recording a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Sikar, Alwar, Nagaur, Phalodi (Jodhpur) and Sriganganagar where the minimum temperature stood at 6, 6.5, 6.9, 7.4 and 7.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The night temperature at other places was above 8 degrees Celsius, according to a MeT department report.

Dense fog covered northern districts of Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Alwar on Friday morning.

The department predicted that the weather will remain dry in the state during the next four or five days.

Bikaner division is likely to record moderate to dense fog during the next 24 hours.

There is also a possibility of cold wave in the northern parts of the state due to a slight drop in the minimum temperature in the next 48 hours.

