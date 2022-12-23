Kolkata: Fire at Burrabazar godown

A fire broke out at a clothing material godown in Kalakar Street in Kolkata's trading hub of Burrabazar on Friday evening, an official said.

No one was reported to be injured in the incident, she said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control at the mezzanine floor godown, the fire brigade official said.

The blaze, which was reported at 8.40 pm, was brought under control after a firefight that lasted an hour, she said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)