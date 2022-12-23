Union Minister L Murugan begins 3-day tour to Andamans on Friday

Union Minister L Murugan on Friday began his three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, during which he would hold meetings on the progress of various government schemes. On the first day of his trip to the archipelago, Murugan, the minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry, dairying, information and broadcasting, interacted with members of the Sanitation Workers Association in Port Blair.

He was apprised of the body's long-pending demands, including permanent jobs with safety measures for those who have completed 18 to 20 years of service.

Besides, the demand for a bonus, adequate infrastructure, equipment, and uniforms for sanitation work, the association members also sought 100 per cent job opportunities for the citizens of Andaman.

"We would like to thank the Union minister for listening to our problems. He assured us that all our demands will be looked into for the betterment of people living in Andaman & Nicobar Islands," an association member said. The minister also attended various local events at Port Blair during the day. Murugan will interact with members of the fishermen community on various topics, including Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) scheme, which was started in 2018-19 with a budget of Rs 7,522.48 crore to provide concessional finance for the critical fisheries and aquaculture infrastructure, an official said. The minister will attend other public events in Diglipur Tehsil in North Andaman. He is scheduled to inspect infrastructure such as fish landing centres, and will interact with entrepreneurs engaged in fisheries, beneficiaries and the people. On Sunday, the minister will attend 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mayabunder in Middle Andaman where a large number of people are expected to be present, the official said. He will chair a review meeting with the local administration in North and Middle Andaman.

The minister's meeting with Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra and other senior officials is also expected to assess the overall situation in the island.

Murugan arrived in Port Blair in the morning, and South Andaman Deputy Commissioner Suneel Anchipaka and Port Blair Municipal Corporation Chairperson Kavitha Udayakumar gave him a warm reception.

