Left Menu

Loudspeakers being reinstalled at religious places in some dists, this is unacceptable: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said loudspeakers are being reinstalled at religious places in some districts months after they were ordered to be removed, a development he described as unacceptable.According to a government statement, he asked officials to take appropriate action through immediate contact and communication with people.Adityanath, who reviewed law and order situation in the state in a meeting with officials from all levels on Friday night, also directed them to make arrangements for peaceful Christmas celebrations, but ensure no religious conversion takes place.A few months ago...

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 12:55 IST
Loudspeakers being reinstalled at religious places in some dists, this is unacceptable: Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said loudspeakers are being reinstalled at religious places in some districts months after they were ordered to be removed, a development he described as ''unacceptable''.

According to a government statement, he asked officials to take appropriate action through ''immediate contact and communication'' with people.

Adityanath, who reviewed law and order situation in the state in a meeting with officials from all levels on Friday night, also directed them to make arrangements for peaceful Christmas celebrations, but ensure no religious conversion takes place.

''A few months ago... we had completed an unprecedented process of removing loudspeakers from religious places. Giving priority to the larger public interest, people spontaneously removed loudspeakers. It was appreciated all over the country,'' the chief minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

He further said that during his recent visits he ''experienced that these loudspeakers are being installed again in some districts''. ''This is not acceptable,'' the official release quoting the CM said on Saturday. ''Ideal situations should be created by having immediate contact and communication.'' Earlier this year in April, the state government had undertaken a campaign to remove loudspeakers from religious places.

Later in a review meeting in May, Chief Minister Adityanath had said more than one lakh loudspeakers were removed. He had directed officials to ensure they are not reinstalled.

He had said religious events should take place within the premises of religious places, no festival should be organised on roads and they should not cause any inconvenience to the movement of ordinary citizens.

The campaign to remove illegal loudspeakers installed at religious places in the state and to limit the sound of other loudspeakers to the prescribed limit was conducted between April 25 and May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022