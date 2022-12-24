Mercury drops to 2.1 deg C in Rajasthan's Churu

Intense cold gripped Rajasthan on Saturday, with the mercury dropping to 2.1 degrees Celsius, the weather department here said.

The night temperature dropped below five degrees Celsius in many places in Rajasthan.

Churu was recorded the coldest with 2.1 degree Celsius on Friday night.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 2.2 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 3.2 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 4.2 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 4.4 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 4.5 degrees Celsius in Karauli and Sikar, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Sangaria, 6.3 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 6.8 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and 7 degrees Celsius in Phalodi.

In the state's Sriganganagar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 15.6 degrees Celsius.

In the capital Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 22 and 10.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, in the last 24 hours. Fog persisted in many areas of the state.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of cold wave for the next few days in Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Churu and Sikar districts of the state.

