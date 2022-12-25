Left Menu

Freezing conditions in Rajasthan, mercury drops to 0.5 deg C in Sikar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-12-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 12:15 IST
Freezing conditions in Rajasthan, mercury drops to 0.5 deg C in Sikar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Temperature dipped in parts of Rajasthan where Sikar with 0.5 degree Celsius was recorded as the coldest place on Saturday night.

Karauli shivered at 0.7 degree Celsius while the night temperature was 1.7 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 2.5 degrees Celsius in Churu, 3.4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 3.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu), 4 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 4.7 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali (Tonk), 5 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 5.3 degrees Celsius in Anta (Baran) and 5.6 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar.

The minimum temperature at other places was above 6 degrees Celsius (Sirohi) and below 11 degrees Celsius (Kota).

The department has predicted cold wave conditions in the state during the next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

