Rs 10,000 crore investment in pipeline for Andaman & Nicobar: Minister

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 25-12-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 22:36 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MuruganTNBJP )
The government has invested Rs 30,000 crore in the last eight years in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and investments of over Rs 10,000 crore are in the pipeline, Union Minister L Murugan said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Murugan said a transshipment hub, a greenfield international airport, a township and a diesel/solar power plant have been planned as part of the proposed mega infrastructure project on the Great Nicobar Island.

''In the last eight years, our government has invested more than Rs 30,000 crore for the development of the islands, and as you all know investments worth Rs 10,000 crore are in the pipeline. This will not only generate a lot of employment opportunities for the local youths, but will also boost the economy of this place,'' he said.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to the development of Andaman and Nicobar Islands,'' said Murugan, the MoS for Information & Broadcasting.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the implementation of central projects by the local administration.

''It is good to hear that nearly 62,000 water connections have been provided and more than 95 per cent work for 1,338 houses under the PM Awas Yojana is complete,'' he said.

The Union territory has nearly 15,500 beneficiaries under the PM Kisan scheme, Murugan said.

In the aviation sector, around Rs 710 crore is being invested in the islands, he said.

''There is a need for a fishing harbour at Mayabunder and I have asked the officials concerned for a detailed project report,'' he said.

