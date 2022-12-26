Elista India expects Rs 1,500 cr revenue by 2025, to invest up to Rs 400 cr

Electronics manufacturing company Elista India expects a revenue of Rs 1,500 crore by 2025 on the back of increased exports to the CIS countries, Middle East and Africa, a top official of the company said on Monday.

The company plans an investment of Rs 350-400 crore in three years to meet its revenue guidance for 2025, the official said.

Revenues of the company have increased to Rs 158 crore in just two years of operations of the company and it expects a business of Rs 200 crore this fiscal.

''We expect Elista to have turnover of Rs 1,500 crore by 2025 out of which Rs 500 crore will come from the domestic market and Rs 1,000 crore from exports to CIS countries, Middle East and Africa,'' Elista and TeknoDome, Chairman and Managing Director, Saket Gaurav told PTI.

He said that the company will initially focus on manufacturing televisions and later expand facilities for making washing, IT peripherals etc.

Elista is also waiting for the allocation of land to start its manufacturing operation in the southern region of the country.

''India is being looked at as a major manufacturing destination. We are focussing on making our product in India. Besides, the government of India pushes for electronics manufacturing, there are no sanctions on countries for exporting products to other countries,'' Gaurav said.

He said that the company estimates an investment of Rs 350-400 crore to grow its business and achieve turnover of Rs 1,500 crore by 2025.

