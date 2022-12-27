Left Menu

Intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Fog shrouded many parts of Punjab and Haryana where intense cold weather conditions continued on Tuesday.In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here. In Punjab, Bathinda experienced cold weather conditions at 1.4 degrees Celsius.Amritsar recorded its low at 5 degrees Celsius while Ludhianas minimum was 6.6 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-12-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 10:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fog shrouded many parts of Punjab and Haryana where intense cold weather conditions continued on Tuesday.

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here. Among other places in the state, Ambala's minimum was 7.5 degrees Celsius while Karnal's low was 5.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures of Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 3.9, 6.6, 4.4 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 6.9 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Bathinda experienced cold weather conditions at 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded its low at 5 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum was 6.6 degrees Celsius. Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimums at 7.2, 4.4 and 3 degrees Celsius respectively.

