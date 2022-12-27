Last date for depositing property tax extended in Haryana: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday that the last date for depositing property tax in cities has been extended from December 31, 2022 to January 31, 2023.

The entire interest will be waived if the property tax is deposited by December 31, while a 50-per cent waiver will be given on depositing it by January 31.

Khattar said this while speaking in the Assembly after a discussion on a calling attention motion introduced in the House on the second day of the three-day winter session.

He said the government is also finding a way to regularise the colonies developed illegally outside the urban limits and rules are being amended for this purpose.

Old areas of the cities comprising such colonies would be declared as the ''core area'' and those residing in these colonies for more than 50 years would be allowed mixed land use as properties in such places neither fall under the residential category nor the commercial category, the chief minister said.

''We aim to build cities in a planned manner,'' he added.

Urban Local Bodies minister Kamal Gupta said after the government decided to create a new property ID in the interest of the citizens, an increase of more than 33 per cent was recorded in the number of properties in the state.

''Earlier, the number of properties (in all the six clusters) assessed for house tax across the state was 32,06,839, the total tax assessment of which was Rs 540.56 crore. Currently, the tax assessment of the surveyed properties has gone up to Rs 924.11 crore,'' he said.

With opposition MLAs drawing the government's attention to the problems being faced by many people in getting the property IDs made, Gupta said the property survey was started in 2019 and during the project duration, it is understood that the owner's or the occupier's name, the property category, sub-category etc. may have been changed from time to time.

''Also, during the time when the survey was conducted, there were plots marked as vacant and under-construction but in the last two to three years, construction may have been done on those plots,'' he said.

The minister further said several people did not allow the survey to be conducted and some did not provide correct information during the exercise.

''People are facing a lot of hassles in getting property IDs made. The government should collect property tax, but not hassle people. In the name of reforms, people are actually facing a lot of problems due to procedural issues. It is also breeding corruption,'' Congress MLA B B Batra said.

Another Congress legislator, Varun Chaudhary, said the minister had agreed that there were some lacunae in making property IDs.

He also sought to know why only one company was given the job to conduct the survey, even though the state has been divided into six clusters.

Senior Congress MLA Jagbir Malik said the discrepancies that have surfaced during the survey in making property IDs are related to the size of a property, name, address, mobile phone number etc.

Several other Congress MLAs pointed out that people have submitted objections related to the flaws in their property IDs, forcing them to run from pillar to post to get the errors corrected.

Hooda said according to the information he has, there are flaws in more than 15 lakh property IDs.

