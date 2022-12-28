Left Menu

Kerala govt to enhance authorised capital of backward classes development body

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-12-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 14:36 IST
Kerala govt to enhance authorised capital of backward classes development body
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to increase the authorised share capital of a state-run corporation, working for the welfare of backward communities, to Rs 200 crore.

At present, the authorised capital of the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation (KSBCDC) Limited is Rs 150 crore, a CMO statement said here.

A private limited company, fully owned by the Government of Kerala, the KSBCDC is envisaged to uplift the backward classes from poverty and backwardness.

Among other things, the cabinet also directed the Finance Department to allocate Rs 42.75 crore via additional authorisation for the smooth implementation of the 'Punargeham', a rehabilitation and housing project for the fisherfolk, it said.

Sanction would also be granted for the purchase of four vehicles for the Mobile Intervention Unit of the Excise Department, the CMO statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022