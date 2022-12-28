Development of rural districts high on govt priority: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that districts with rural and semi-rural areas are high on the priority of the Central government for development.

Presiding over District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting of Amroha district here, he asked district collector and other senior officials to always keep in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for maximising the reach and utilisation of government schemes in rural India so that no one is left out. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said the Modi government has reiterated on many occasions that there would be no shortage of funds for any of the central schemes.

He said that Prime Minister Modi's welfare schemes reached the neediest without any vote bank consideration in the last eight years.

Singh emphasised on time-bound completion of development programmes and underlined the need for adoption of newer technologies and innovations for faster completion of projects without compromising with any quality.

He said when PM Modi took over in May 2014, almost half of the country's population was deprived of facilities like toilets, housing, vaccination, electricity and bank accounts. Singh said with ‘Sabka Prayas’, the Centre has been able to bring many schemes closer to 100 per cent saturation during the last eight years. He also appreciated the efforts of the district magistrate for taking up in a big way solar power connections for rural electrification. The Union minister also directed the officers concerned to remain in touch with the public representatives whenever they visit their area and make people aware about the benefits of these schemes.

