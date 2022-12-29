Transformers and Rectifiers secures orders worth Rs 123 cr

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Thursday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 123 from one of the central utilities.

With the latest win, the company's order book now stands at Rs 1,513 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

''Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has been awarded orders of transformers for a total contract value of Rs 123 crore from one of the central utilities,'' it said.

The company is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of transformers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)