Odd News Roundup: In Peru, shamans see end of Russia-Ukraine war in 2023; Human hair recycled in Belgium to protect the environment and more

In Peru, shamans see end of Russia-Ukraine war in 2023
Peace between Russia and Ukraine is on the horizon in the new year - or so predicted a group of shaman and healers in Peru's capital Lima on Wednesday. Atop a hilltop, the shamans, donning traditional Andean attire, welcomed the coming year in a purification ceremony incorporating flowers, incense, a snake, and photos of the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.
Human hair recycled in Belgium to protect the environment
Coiffeurs across Belgium are sweeping up and bagging hair clipped from their customers, and then handing it over to an NGO that recycles it to protect the environment. The Hair Recycle project feeds locks and tresses into a machine that turns them into matted squares that can be used to absorb oil and other hydrocarbons polluting the environment, or made into bio-composite bags.
Peru communities settle scores with Christmas ritual fighting
Most Christmas ceremonies would be ruined if attendees threw a punch. But in Peru's mountainous south, participants of one Dec. 25 festival have exactly that in mind. On Christmas Day, hundreds of residents of Chumbivilcas province in Peru's Cusco region gather to take part in an ancient fighting ritual aimed at settling scores and resolving conflict before the year's end.
