Left Menu

Target of starting 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres achieved: Mansukh Mandaviya

The government has achieved the target of starting 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres across the country, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.Under the Ayushman Bharat, the government had set a target of transforming existing 1,50,000 lakh Sub-Health Centres SHCs and rural and urban Primary Health Centres PHCs across the country as AB-HWCs by December 2022 to bring health care closer to the community.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:49 IST
Target of starting 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres achieved: Mansukh Mandaviya
  • Country:
  • India

The government has achieved the target of starting 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres across the country, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Under the Ayushman Bharat, the government had set a target of transforming existing 1,50,000 lakh Sub-Health Centres (SHCs) and rural and urban Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the country as AB-HWCs by December 2022 to bring health care closer to the community. ''50,000 Health & Wellness Centers! PM @NarendraModi ji had set a target of starting 1.5 lakh AB-HWCs in the country by December 2022. I am happy to inform that today we have achieved this target. These centers will definitely strengthen the primary health care of the citizens,'' Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

The detailed norms with respect to staff, equipment, facilities and funding while transforming the PHCs and SHCs to AB-HWCs was provided to the states and Union Territories via operational guidelines on Ayushman Bharat comprehensive primary health care through Health and wellness centres issued in 2018. According to data updated by states and UTs on the HWC Portal till December 26, 29,94,26,521 screenings have been done for hypertension and 25,55,27,170 screenings done for diabetes at these AB-HWCs. Similarly, these functional AB-HWCs have done 17,43,31,240 screenings for oral cancer, 5,66,37,370 screenings for cervical cancer in women and more than 8,27,00,336 screenings for breast cancer in women, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022