(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of the ISI EROS C-3 mission, an Israeli Earth-observation satellite, to a low-earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Thursday, December 29. The lift-off is targeted for 11:17 p.m. PT (07:17 UTC on December 30).

The SpaceX Falcon 9 first-stage booster that will be used for this mission has previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, and two Starlink missions. After the stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A live webcast of the mission will start about 15 minutes before the launch. If the launch is delayed, a backup opportunity is available on Friday, December 30 with a 56-minute window opening at 11:37 p.m. PT (07:37 UTC on December 31).

Falcon 9 is vertical on pad 4E in California ahead of tonight's targeted launch of the @ImageSatIntl EROS C-3 mission; weather forecast is currently 30% favorable for liftoff at 11:17 p.m. PT → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/oETuVkv4BK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 30, 2022

Update 1

SpaceX successfully launched and confirmed the deployment of the Israeli Earth observation satellite EROS C-3. Falcon 9's first stage landed on Landing Zone 4 following the stage separation.