Skipper gets orders worth Rs 2,570 cr from BSNL in Rajasthan, Odisha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 12:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Power company Skipper Limited on Friday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,570 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).

The contract is for the supply and erection of ground-based telecom towers, infrastructure as a service provider (IaaSP) for supply, installation of infrastructure items and subsequent O&M (operations and maintenance).

The projects are to be executed under capex and opex model in Rajasthan and Odisha for 5 years, extendable to 5 more years in the uncovered villages under 4G saturation projects, Skipper Limited said in a statement.

''The telecom sites will be set up to provide 4G connectivity as part of the 4G saturation projects in areas still uncovered with any sort of mobile communication or are currently having only 2G/ 3G connectivity. The projects will be executed using the home-grown 4G stack and will be funded through the Government of India's Universal Service Obligation Fund,'' it said.

Sajan Kumar Bansal, Managing Director, Skipper Limited, said the projects will promote the delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, telemedicine, tele-education etc through mobile broadband and promote employment in rural areas.

''Our company is the largest manufacturer of telecom towers in India, backed by our forte in executing projects for the telecom sector. This is another significant win for us. Our large engineering capacity to support captive manufacturing of telecom structures and decades of experience in building tower sites on a turnkey basis will vastly complement the execution of this prestigious project and will establish our company as a front runner in this domain,'' he said.

Kolkata-based Skipper is one of the leading companies in the power transmission and distribution, and the polymer segment with a global presence across continents, such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

