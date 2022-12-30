Left Menu

Citing national security, Lakshadweep admin prohibits entry into 17 uninhabited islands

PTI | Kavaratti | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Lakshadweep Administration has prohibited entry without prior permission into 17 uninhabited islands of the archipelago citing national security and public safety concerns.

The District Magistrate of Lakshadweep has issued a proclamation under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibiting entry of people into the 17 uninhabited islands without prior permission of the sub-divisional magistrate.

The December 28 decision by the administration has been taken to prevent terror or smuggling activities out of these uninhabited islands which have temporary structures for housing labourers for harvesting coconuts.

The administration, in its order, has cited apprehensions that among the labourers there could also be persons who engage in illegal, anti-social and anti-national activities, like smuggling or hiding weapons or narcotics in these islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

