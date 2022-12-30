Left Menu

Post-recess budget session in new parliament building

The second part of the Budget session is likely to be held in the new Parliament building, sources said.The Budget session is conventionally held in two parts -- the first part usually commences on January 30 or 31 with the address of the President to the joint sitting of the two Houses.The Union Budget is tabled on February 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 16:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

The new Parliament building is likely to be inaugurated in March, when the House convenes for the second part of the Budget Session.

Officials said work was going on in full swing on Parliament building and is expected to be completed by February. The second part of the Budget session is likely to be held in the new Parliament building, sources said.

The Budget session is conventionally held in two parts -- the first part usually commences on January 30 or 31 with the address of the President to the joint sitting of the two Houses.

The Union Budget is tabled on February 1. The first part usually concludes on February 8 or 9.

The second part of the session usually commences in the second week of January and continues till early May.

Parliamentary sources said the part two of the session is likely to be held in the new Parliament building which has come up adjacent to the present structure.

Last month, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said construction work of the new Parliament building is going on at a very fast pace.

The new Parliament building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020. The new building, being constructed by Tata Projects Limited, will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

