Strange patterns in Echus Chasma region of Mars | See pic

Mars, our planetary neighbour, is a fascinating planet that has captivated scientists and space enthusiasts alike. Its mysterious landscapes and features have been studied for centuries, and continue to be a source of intrigue and wonder.

This image captured by NASA's High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) - a camera onboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter - shows one such strange landscape in Echus Chasma, a large canyon located in the southern highlands of Mars. The image shows strange patterns

Sharing this picture, the HiRISE team wrote: "This image shows bright and dark patterns with curving boundaries, a good example of Mars art. What caused this appearance? This region of Echus Chasma has been flooded by lava flows that produced rough and smooth surfaces. The rough areas then trap bright dust, creating the contrasts in brightness."

Echus Chasma, one of the largest water source regions on the Red Planet, is home to some of the most spectacular geological features on Mars. It is believed to have been formed by the collapse of an ancient Martian ocean. By studying the rocks and landforms of Echus Chasma, scientists can gain insight into the planet's past climate and environment. In addition, the region is home to some of the most promising sites for future exploration and potential human habitation.

HiPOD: Strange Patterns in Echus ChasmaThis image shows bright and dark patterns with curving boundaries, a good example of Mars art. What caused this appearance? https://t.co/NLCoRxRajgNASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona#Mars #science #NASA pic.twitter.com/wXuM9qNZ8P — HiRISE: Beautiful Mars (NASA) (@HiRISE) December 30, 2022

For the unversed, HiRISE is one of six instruments onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The powerful camera has been taking pictures of the Red Planet since 2006 and sending them back to Earth, allowing scientists to study the Martian surface in unprecedented detail. HiRISE has been an invaluable tool for studying the Martian surface, and its data has been used to further our understanding of the planet and its environment.