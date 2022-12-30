23,000 acres of land freed from mafia in MP in 2022: govt
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-12-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 22:35 IST
- Country:
- India
More than 23,000 acres of land worth Rs 15,000 crore was freed from the clutches of land mafia in Madhya Pradesh in 2022, the state government said on Friday.
''`Suraj Colonies' for the poor homeless families would come up on this land, and work has started on one such project in Neelbad area in Bhopal," said an official release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhopal
- Madhya Pradesh
- Neelbad
- Suraj Colonies'
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MP: Artists make 'Rudra Veena' weighing 5 tons from scraps in Bhopal
HC dismisses plea challenging BJP MP Pragya Thakur's election from Bhopal in 2019
HC dismisses plea challenging BJP MP Pragya Thakur's election from Bhopal in 2019
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: 10 women start fast seeking additional compensation for victims
Bhopal-based developer convicted in money laundering case