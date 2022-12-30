23,000 acres of land freed from mafia in MP in 2022: govt

More than 23,000 acres of land worth Rs 15,000 crore was freed from the clutches of land mafia in Madhya Pradesh in 2022, the state government said on Friday.

''`Suraj Colonies' for the poor homeless families would come up on this land, and work has started on one such project in Neelbad area in Bhopal," said an official release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)