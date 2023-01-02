Watch a new comet gracing morning skies; two conjunctions and more in January 2023

Two celestial conjunctions, winter stars, and a comet - January 2023 is a great time for skywatching!

NASA has shared skywatching highlights for this month that includes some close encounters between the Moon and several planets, the bright stars of winter, and a chance to catch a comet in the morning skies.

Throughout this month, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is observable with binoculars or a small telescope in the predawn sky for Northern Hemisphere observers. It'll become visible in the Southern Hemisphere in early February. The comet was first sighted in March last year when it was already inside the orbit of Jupiter. It will make its closest approach to the Sun on January 12, and then passes its closest to Earth on February 2.

Other skywatching events for January 2023 include: