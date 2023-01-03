Uttarkashi receives season's first snowfall

The Himalayan temple of Gangotri and various other places here received this season's first snowfall on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Gomukh, where the Ganga originates, Harshil, Nelang valley, Dharali, Mukhba, Upla Taknaur and popular tourist spot Kyarkoti also received snowfall, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

Icy cold winds swept lower altitude areas, he said.

The snowfall brought cheer for apple growers.

''It has been snowing from Gangotri to Sukkitop. Snowfall at this time of the year augurs well for the apple crop,'' said Mahesh Panwar, an apple grower from Dharali.

