Elephant calf without trunk spotted in Kerala forest

An elephant calf, without trunk, was spotted by local people in Athirapally forest range in this Kerala district.They came across the baby elephant, moving around with a jumbo herd, in an estate of the state-run plantation corporation and captured its visuals on Tuesday.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-01-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

They came across the baby elephant, moving around with a jumbo herd, in an estate of the state-run plantation corporation and captured its visuals on Tuesday. But, the forest officials here said they are yet to locate the calf and a search is going on to spot it.

A senior official said as per the information provided by the local people, it was found in the Ezhattumugham area within the Athirappally range.

''We are searching for it...As of now, we have only information provided by the local people,'' Nithin, forest range officer, Athirappally, told PTI.

When asked whether the absence of the trunk could be a genetic disorder or due to the attack of other animals, the officer said the more likely possibility was because of the attack by animals like tigers.

''Tigers usually attack elephant calves. There are chances of suffering injuries in its trunk during such attacks,'' he added.

The video of the trunkless baby jumbo playing with its mother went viral on social media.

