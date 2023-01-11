RITES inks pact with IIT-Kanpur to explore opportunities in sustainability sector
Transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm RITES Ltd has entered into a pact with IIT-Kanpur for exploring opportunities in the areas of sustainability and carbon-related works like carbon neutrality in sectors such as steel and power.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also includes research and development-related works on air quality sensors to address air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and solid waste management.
''Our MoU with IIT-Kanpur will pave the way for the future as we move towards carving a niche in the areas of sustainability for various sectors,'' RITES Chief Strategy Officer Manobendra Ghoshal was quoted as having said in a statement.
Through this partnership, IIT-Kanpur and RITES will undertake various projects that will mutually align the sustainability objectives, A R Harish, Dean of Research and Development, IIT-Kanpur, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
