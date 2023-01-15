Left Menu

Noida airport to be sustainable, very innovative: Swiss Ambassador

It will be a sustainable and very innovative new airport on the Indian soil, he said.The Noida airport is being developed at Jewar near Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh and the first phase of the project is expected to be completed by September 2024.As many as 323 Swiss companies are present in India with a subsidiary, joint venture or liason representation office.

Switzerland is part and parcel of India's infrastructure focus, and the upcoming Noida International Airport will be a sustainable as well as a very innovative airport on the Indian soil, according to Swiss Ambassador to India Ralf Heckner.

The airport is being developed by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government and the Union government.

In a recent interview to PTI, Heckner said Switzerland is part and parcel of India's infrastructure focus.

''The (Union) budget 2022-23 very much focused on infrastructure and I am sure the next one will also focus on infrastructure too. The aim of the Indian government is to create a new ground wave of economic development through infrastructure projects and Zurich airport is building the Noida airport.

''This will be a very important airport not only for UP but also for the greater area of New Delhi. This is the second airport that Zurich airport is building in India. Bangalore and now Noida. It will be a sustainable and very innovative new airport on the Indian soil,'' he said.

The Noida airport is being developed at Jewar near Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh and the first phase of the project is expected to be completed by September 2024.

As many as 323 Swiss companies are present in India with a subsidiary, joint venture or liason/ representation office. Around 108 Swiss firms manufacture in India.

