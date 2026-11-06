‘Young Punjab is suffering’: BJP Leader Prakash Reddy targets Congress and AAP over drug menace

BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Friday criticised both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over their handling of alcohol consumption and drug abuse in Punjab, while reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Reddy said that neither the previous Congress government nor the current AAP government had been able to curb alcohol consumption or eradicate the use of narcotic drugs in the state.

He also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Mann, saying the Congress leader had no moral or ethical right to make such comments. Reddy said, “In connection with Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, it is some sort of silly statement. You are getting the smell of alcohol from the mouth of a Chief Minister; that is his statement. But unfortunately, the Congress ruled for 15 years before the AAP government. And they also could not stop and could not reduce the consumption of alcohol or widespread sales and consumption of narcotic drugs.”

He alleged that the current AAP governement is continuing the legacy of Congress, as both could not minimise the consumption of alcohol in the state. “Now, since the last four, four and a half years, the Bhagwant Singh Mann government, the AAP government, also continued the legacy of Congress. And Congress and both the governments, they could not stop the alcohol, and they could not minimise the consumption of alcohol, nor could they eradicate the usage of narcotic drugs,” Reddy alleged.

Highlighting the impact of drug abuse on young people and families in Punjab, Reddy said, “Unfortunately, Punjab is a sufferer of narcotic drugs. Young Punjab is suffering, and the parents are weeping because of narcotic drugs and because of consumption of alcohol.” Reddy defended the Punjab CM, criticising Rahul Gandhi's statement and said, “Rahul Gandhi has no moral or ethical right to use such words towards the Chief Minister of this country.”

This came after Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addressing the 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur on Wednesday, criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, making allegations about his drinking habits and questioning his ability to lead the campaign against substance abuse. "I was in the Lok Sabha with him. He (Punjab Chief Minister) used to sit with us and tell jokes, right there, sitting among us. By 11:00 AM, you could smell alcohol on his breath. Now, I am not saying that Bhagwant Mann shouldn't drink; that is his personal affair. If he chooses to drink, that is entirely his own business. But if you truly want to fight the menace of substance abuse, your Chief Minister cannot be under the influence every single evening. You need someone who will fight for Punjab, someone who genuinely feels the pain caused by drugs, someone who carries the pain of Punjab in his heart," he said. (ANI)