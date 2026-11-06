Three accused killed in police encounter in Bihar’s Danapur; SHO injured

According to preliminary information, three murder accused died in the encounter. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 09:51 IST
Three accused killed in police encounter in Bihar’s Danapur; SHO injured
Encounter between police and accused near the Ganga River in Sherpur of Bihar's Danapur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Three suspected criminals were killed in an encounter with police near the Ganga River in Sherpur, under the Maner police station area of Danapur, Bihar, early this morning, officials said on Friday. During the exchange of fire, Maner SHO Rajnish Kumar sustained a bullet injury to his left hand. He was immediately rushed to Patna for medical treatment.

The encounter took place during a joint operation conducted by the Patna Special Task Force (STF) and Patna Police. "They (the accused) were also involved in a murder that occurred on Ashtami (October 19). They had a criminal history," SSP Patna Kartik Kumar Sharma told reporters here.

According to preliminary information, three murder accused died in the encounter. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. Police also recovered two pistols, one country-made firearm and several empty cartridges from the encounter site.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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